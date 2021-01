GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Luther Knights got off to a fast start and never looked back in a 71-40 win over the G-E-T Redhawks on Thursday night.

For Luther, Gavin Proudfoot had 16 points. James Biedenbender had 11, and Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 10.

Luther improves to 9-0 on the season.