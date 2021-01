ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltoppers used a big second-half run to withstand a Central comeback to propel them to a 48-33 win on Thursday night.

For the Hilltoppers, Olivia Gamoke had 16 points. Ava Smith added 15.

Onalaska improves to 6-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, 8-2 overall.