One dead, another injured in fire at St. Paul homeless camp

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — One person has died and another has been injured in a fire at a homeless encampment in St. Paul. Fire officials say the blaze Wednesday involved two tents. One person was found dead and another had suffered burns. St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso says firefighters have responded to dozens of calls to encampments this winter, including a larger blaze at an encampment in downtown St. Paul near City Hall. Mokosso says the encampments are a serious fire risk, especially in the winter, as individuals light fires to stay warm. The fatality Wednesday is the third death of a homeless person in St. Paul this winter.