Sled Library worth checking out at Myrick

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The hills are alive with the sounds of sledding, made possible in part to a new Sled Library at Myrick Park. Local parent Laura Miller, a branch ambassador to the non-profit organization Hike It Baby, built the wooden bin that holds numerous sleds. The goal is to get young children outside and enjoying the outdoors. However, the sled library is for everyone to use.

"It's the universal of if you grew up with snow or you have snow, you can definitely enjoy the memories that sledding makes," Miller said. "Now, hopefully everyone can."

The current weather conditions have allowed for some snow cover, and colder expected temperatures should keep the slopes in good shape.

"It can be hard to love the winter sometimes, but just finding a way to embrace it, the magic of having snow to play in and really take advantage of it," Miller said. "Regardless of age, even if you're an adult, you should come and sled, find a way to have fun."

Miller also thanked Wiscorp and Myrick Park for allowing placement of the sled library possible. Her hope now is that the community will take advantage of free sledding. Sled donations are also welcomed.