Texas doc accused of taking damaged vial of COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston area health department doctor accused by prosecutors of stealing nine doses of coronavirus vaccine from a damaged vial and administering them to family and friends insists he did nothing wrong and was only trying to ensure the vaccine was not wasted. Authorities allege Hasan Gokal, who worked for Harris County Public Health, stole a vial of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine while working at a vaccination site at a suburban Houston park on Dec. 29. According to a probable cause complaint, Gokal took a punctured vial of the vaccine and later administered it to nine people, including his wife. Gokal’s lawyer called him a “dedicated public servant” who instead of wasting the vaccine gave it to people eligible to receive it.