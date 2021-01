La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Aquinas girls stayed undefeated with a 71-42 win over Holmen Thursday night.

The game was tied at 11 when the Blugolds went on a 19-2 run to seize control.

Macy Donarski had 23 points to lead the way.

Jacy Weisbrod had 18 points as well.

Aquinas improves to 16-0.