Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 3, Faribault 1
Alexandria 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4
Andover 9, Coon Rapids 1
Apple Valley 5, Eagan 0
Brainerd 3, River Lakes 0
Buffalo 10, Hopkins 3
Burnsville 5, Eastview 3
Cambridge-Isanti 2, Princeton 1
Centennial 8, Spring Lake Park 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 7, White Bear Lake 1
Detroit Lakes 9, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 3
Duluth East 5, Superior, Wis. 0
East Grand Forks 7, Fargo Davies, N.D. 3
East Ridge 3, Mounds View 0
Eden Prairie 5, Wayzata 2
Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 5, Anoka 4, OT
Fergus Falls 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3, OT
Forest Lake 4, Woodbury 1
Hermantown 9, Proctor 0
Holy Family Catholic 5, Hastings 4
International Falls 6, North Shore Storm 4
Lakeville North 7, Farmington 1
Lakeville South 9, Shakopee 1
LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 9, Marshall 3
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, New Ulm 1
Mankato West 6, Austin 0
Maple Grove 9, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 2
May-Port CG, N.D. 4, Red Lake Falls 2
Minnetonka 4, Edina 0
Mora/Milaca Co-op 8, Pine City 5
Mound Westonka 7, Waconia 1
North Branch 8, Becker/Big Lake Co-op 2
Owatonna 5, Rochester Mayo 3
Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Irondale 1
Park Rapids 2, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 1
Providence Academy 4, Breck 1
Red Wing 3, Winona 3, OT
Rochester Century 6, Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 2
Rochester Century 6, Rochester John Marshall 2
Rochester Lourdes 4, Henry Sibley 3
Rogers 8, Champlin Park 2
Rosemount 2, Prior Lake 2, OT
Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Chanhassen 2
St. Francis 2, Monticello 0
St. Michael-Albertville 4, Moorhead 3, OT
Stillwater 7, Roseville 4
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 3, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Waseca 12, Fairmont 4
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Austin 7, Mankato West 2
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Holy Angels 0
Duluth Marshall 4, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0
East Ridge 7, Irondale/St. Anthony 3
Fairmont 7, Waseca 1
Fargo North, N.D. 7, East Grand Forks 3
Fergus Falls 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 3
Grand Rapids/Greenway 16, Superior, Wis. 1
Hayward Co-op, Wis. 5, North Shore Storm 1
Hudson, Wis. 1, North/Tartan Co-op 0
Minneapolis 7, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Moorhead 4, Fargo Davies, N.D. 4, OT
Northfield 4, Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 2
Red Wing 7, Winona 1
River Lakes 2, Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 1
St. Francis 4, Pine City 1
Warroad 6, Thief River Falls 0
Willmar 5, Bemidji 2
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/