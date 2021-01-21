Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 3, Faribault 1

Alexandria 10, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4

Andover 9, Coon Rapids 1

Apple Valley 5, Eagan 0

Brainerd 3, River Lakes 0

Buffalo 10, Hopkins 3

Burnsville 5, Eastview 3

Cambridge-Isanti 2, Princeton 1

Centennial 8, Spring Lake Park 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 7, White Bear Lake 1

Detroit Lakes 9, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 3

Duluth East 5, Superior, Wis. 0

East Grand Forks 7, Fargo Davies, N.D. 3

East Ridge 3, Mounds View 0

Eden Prairie 5, Wayzata 2

Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 5, Anoka 4, OT

Fergus Falls 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3, OT

Forest Lake 4, Woodbury 1

Hermantown 9, Proctor 0

Holy Family Catholic 5, Hastings 4

International Falls 6, North Shore Storm 4

Lakeville North 7, Farmington 1

Lakeville South 9, Shakopee 1

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 9, Marshall 3

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, New Ulm 1

Mankato West 6, Austin 0

Maple Grove 9, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 2

May-Port CG, N.D. 4, Red Lake Falls 2

Minnetonka 4, Edina 0

Mora/Milaca Co-op 8, Pine City 5

Mound Westonka 7, Waconia 1

North Branch 8, Becker/Big Lake Co-op 2

Owatonna 5, Rochester Mayo 3

Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Irondale 1

Park Rapids 2, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 1

Providence Academy 4, Breck 1

Red Wing 3, Winona 3, OT

Rochester Century 6, Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 2

Rochester Century 6, Rochester John Marshall 2

Rochester Lourdes 4, Henry Sibley 3

Rogers 8, Champlin Park 2

Rosemount 2, Prior Lake 2, OT

Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Chanhassen 2

St. Francis 2, Monticello 0

St. Michael-Albertville 4, Moorhead 3, OT

Stillwater 7, Roseville 4

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 3, Eveleth-Gilbert 0

Waseca 12, Fairmont 4

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Austin 7, Mankato West 2

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Holy Angels 0

Duluth Marshall 4, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0

East Ridge 7, Irondale/St. Anthony 3

Fairmont 7, Waseca 1

Fargo North, N.D. 7, East Grand Forks 3

Fergus Falls 5, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 3

Grand Rapids/Greenway 16, Superior, Wis. 1

Hayward Co-op, Wis. 5, North Shore Storm 1

Hudson, Wis. 1, North/Tartan Co-op 0

Minneapolis 7, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Moorhead 4, Fargo Davies, N.D. 4, OT

Northfield 4, Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 2

Red Wing 7, Winona 1

River Lakes 2, Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 1

St. Francis 4, Pine City 1

Warroad 6, Thief River Falls 0

Willmar 5, Bemidji 2

