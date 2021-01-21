Tomah Middle School going virtual after an increase in COVID cases

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting Monday, students at Tomah Middle School move back to virtual learning after an increase of COVID cases among staff and students.

The district posted the information on their website Thursday afternoon.

The plan calls for virtual learning for all students from January 25 through February 8. Class schedules remain the same, just in a virtual setting.

All activities and athletics during that time are also canceled.

The district is working to get parents and guardians more information on how the virtual learning process will go during those days.

Superintendent Mike Hanson said that the elementary schools continue to meet in-person while the high school proceeds with its hybrid model.