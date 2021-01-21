Skip to Content

UN approves global conference on protecting religious sites

National news from the Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved a resolution condemning damage and destruction of religious sites and asks the secretary-general to convene a global conference to spearhead public support for safeguarding places of religious heritage. It condemns the increasing targeting of “cultural property, including religious sites and ritual objects … by terrorist attacks and outlawed militias.” It says this often results in destruction as well as theft and illicit trafficking of stolen items. The Saudi-proposed measure, adopted Thursday,  says religious sites represent the “history, social fabric and traditions” of people in every country and must be protected. 

Associated Press

