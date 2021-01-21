Unions file OSHA complaint over no Capitol mask mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Labor unions representing state workers have filed a complaint with the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration, arguing the lack of a mask mandate at the Iowa Capitol threatens the safety of everyone who enters the building.. The Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO President Charles Wishman says in a letter sent to House Speaker Pat Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver on Thursday that their refusal to enact or enforce a mandatory mask policy shows a lack of concern about the coronavirus pandemic. The union and representatives from six other Iowa labor unions filed a complaint Thursday with Iowa OSHA. Whitver and Grassley say they believe they’re taking the needed precautions.