US official: Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuke treaty

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say President Joe Biden is proposing to Russia a 5-year extension of a nuclear arms treaty that is otherwise set to expire in February. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a proposal that had not yet been made public. Russia has said for some time that it would welcome an extension of the New START treaty, which limits the number of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons. The Trump administration made a late bid to extend the treaty but under conditions rejected by Russia. U.S. allies, particularly in Europe, are sure to applaud Biden’s proposal.