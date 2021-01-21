Biden’s US revives support for WHO, reversing Trump retreat

GENEVA (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top adviser on the pandemic says the United States will again fund the World Health Organization and join its consortium aimed at sharing coronavirus vaccines fairly around the globe. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s quick commitment to the WHO marks a dramatic and vocal shift toward a more cooperative approach to fighting the pandemic. Just hours after Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, his administration announced the U.S. will reverse the Trump administration’s planned pullout from the WHO. That withdrawal was rich with symbolism. But it also had practical ramifications: The U.S. halted funding for the U.N. health agency — stripping it of badly needed cash as it was battling a health crisis that has killed more than 2 million people.