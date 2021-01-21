West Salem stays undefeated in the Coulee after defeating Arcadia, 64-54

West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) - Arcadia, looking to make a statement in the Coulee, faced a tough challenge on the road at West Salem.

It was a three point shootout in the first half. Arcadia's Chandler Sonsalla fittingly capped it off with a three right before the buzzer to end the first.

However, West Salem's CJ McConkey was too much of a force down low to overcome. West Salem defeated Arcadia, 64-54.

Arcadia's Chandler Sonsalla had 18 on the night.

West Salem's CJ McConkey led all scorers with 23 points.