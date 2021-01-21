Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop due in US court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge will decide whether a Pennsylvania woman accused of helping steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be released on bail. U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson is also expected to preside Thursday morning over a preliminary hearing for Riley June Williams. The 22-year-old Harrisburg resident is accused of theft, obstruction and trespassing, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Williams’ defense attorney is declining to comment on the case. Williams surrendered to face charges on Monday and has been locked up in the county jail in Harrisburg.