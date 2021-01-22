Biden orders review of domestic violent extremism threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has directed his intelligence community to study the threat of domestic extremism in the United States. The undertaking is being launched weeks after a violent mob loyal to Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. The disclosure Friday by White House press secretary Jen Psaki is a stark acknowledgment of the national security threat that officials see as posed by American extremists motivated to violence by radical ideology. FBI Director Chris Wray has said that, over the last year, the most lethal violence has come from anti-government activists, such as anarchists and militia types.