Brexit leader to head Mississippi public policy center

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A leader of the Brexit movement is now the head of a conservative think tank in the American South. Douglas Carswell is now CEO and president of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy. Carswell was a member of Parliament in Britain for 12 years. He was a co-founder of the Vote Leave campaign that pushed the Brexit referendum in 2016. Carswell says he has had a growing interest in working in America. Carswell says he believes freedom in the U.S. is “under attack” from a “radical New Left.” Two main areas of interest in Mississippi are school choice and economic expansion.