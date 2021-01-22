Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas-based tour bus headed to the Grand Canyon has rolled over in northwestern Arizona. One person was killed Friday and two others were critically injured. A spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the rollover isn’t yet known. In all, there were 48 people on the bus, including the driver. Of the 42 people brought to hospital, authorities say two were critically injured, seven had less serious injuries and 33 suffered minor injuries.