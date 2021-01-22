Diplomats contact Canadian held for over 2 years in China

BEIJING (AP) — Canada says its officials have met online with former diplomat Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China for more than two years in a case related to an executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. Canada’s Foreign Ministry says officials led by Ambassador Dominic Barton were given on-site virtual consular access to Kovrig on Thursday. Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined since Dec. 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained the Huawei executive. China says they are being held on suspicion of endangering national security, but has also drawn clear links between their detention and the case against Meng, who is fighting deportation to the U.S. where she faces fraud charges.