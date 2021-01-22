Doctors urge caution for Packers game plans amid seemingly positive pandemic news across the state

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Over the last few weeks, doctors at UW Health have been a bit concerned because the news has been on the positive side when it comes to the pandemic. While that's a good thing, they want to make sure everyone is still taking the same precautions.

"We've seen case numbers decrease. We've seen a slow trend down in hospitalizations. We have really good news about vaccines out there," said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer and emergency medicine physician at UW Health. "I think it's just human nature to start to think that we turned the corner and this is kind of over and let's get back to the things we really want to do."

However, Dr. Pothof said this is not the case and as someone who has worked on the frontlines of the pandemic from the beginning, he encourages people to treat this gameday the same as we treated the holidays.

"Clearly one of those things that we really want to do is to have a Packers party as they play to go to the Super Bowl. I mean that's just something that a lot of us in Wisconsin would love to do right now," said Dr. Pothof. "But we want to remind people that even with the good news, there is still a lot of COVID-19 in the state and we are still seeing people get infected."

He explained that with the new variant in the state, they don't know where it is and worry it could show up to your Packers party. Instead of having people over or going to the bars, he recommends that people do things virtually as everyone has done before.

"You can be masks off, beverage in hand, talking about that great catch or horrible call the ref made," said Dr. Pothof. "There's ways to enjoy the game this weekend that don't put you or your family at risk. The last thing anyone wants is to be sick for what is an inevitable Packers Super Bowl coming up in a couple weeks."

Dr. Pothof said he wants to see people healthy and enjoying the remainder of the season. He explained that we are so close to being able to vaccinate everyone he just encourages people to wait to have celebrations for a few more months.

"We got to hold the line for right now. I think with all this good news, we think that it's like two minute warning, we are up by two touchdowns and all Aaron Rodgers has to do is take a knee, that's not the case with the pandemic yet, we still got a little bit of game to play," said Dr. Pothof.