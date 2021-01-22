Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:04 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 53, Johnson Creek 48

Albany 49, Juda 32

Almond-Bancroft 53, Port Edwards 51

Arrowhead 85, Muskego 65

Ashwaubenon 69, Pulaski 50

Auburndale 68, Rib Lake 30

Bayfield 51, Butternut 41

Blair-Taylor 76, Gilmanton 64

Bonduel 65, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51

Brookfield Central 57, Franklin 53

Brookfield East 84, Hamilton 74

Brown Deer 80, Greenfield 65

Burlington 61, Westosha Central 44

Cambridge 73, Wisconsin Heights 64

Cedar Grove-Belgium 61, Random Lake 42

Cedarburg 72, Grafton 55

Clear Lake 47, Turtle Lake 40

Cloquet, Minn. 65, Superior 64, 2OT

Coleman 92, Niagara 19

Cuba City 77, Mineral Point 62

De Pere 63, Sheboygan North 53

De Soto 70, Ithaca 60

East Troy 89, Clinton 29

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47, Eleva-Strum 39

Eau Claire North 64, Wausau West 61

Edgar 77, Abbotsford 46

Edgerton 86, Brodhead 52

Elk Mound 61, Colfax 36

Evansville 48, Turner 46

Fennimore 70, Southwestern 57, OT

Florence 69, Crandon 57

Fond du Lac 75, Appleton East 66

Fox Valley Lutheran 62, Luxemburg-Casco 60

Freedom 57, Wrightstown 48

Gillett 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 39

Goodman/Pembine 63, Three Lakes 55

Green Bay East 83, Menasha 80

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 84, Sevastopol 55

Highland 62, Belmont 41

Homestead 63, West Bend West 55

Howards Grove 50, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 39

Hudson 81, Chippewa Falls 62

Hurley 80, South Shore 58

Kaukauna 96, Hortonville 57

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 57, Catholic Central 26

Kettle Moraine 85, Catholic Memorial 52

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Campbellsport 45

Kewaskum 64, Berlin 52

Kickapoo 62, La Farge 55

Kiel 73, Brillion 66

Kimberly 92, Oshkosh North 57

Lake Country Lutheran 65, Living Word Lutheran 39

Lake Holcombe 63, Flambeau 58

Lakeside Lutheran 58, Poynette 48

Laona-Wabeno 80, Phelps 32

Little Chute 47, Clintonville 35

Marquette University 69, Wauwatosa West 57

Martin Luther 78, Shoreland Lutheran 69

Mauston 39, Adams-Friendship 38

McFarland 58, Jefferson 56

Medford Area 83, Antigo 36

Mellen 61, Mercer 50

Menomonee Falls 66, Germantown 64

Merrill 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57

Monticello 48, Black Hawk 40

Mosinee 66, Tomahawk 27

New Auburn 73, Solon Springs 69

New Berlin Eisenhower 71, Cudahy 53

New Berlin West 66, Greendale 60

New London 77, Green Bay West 39

Notre Dame 85, Green Bay Southwest 55

Oconomowoc 47, Waukesha North 30

Ozaukee 70, Hilbert 37

Peshtigo 55, Oconto 51

Pewaukee 56, Wisconsin Lutheran 55

Prentice 55, Assumption 48

Racine Lutheran 68, Saint Thomas More 52

Reedsville 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 41

Rhinelander 66, Northland Pines 53

Richland Center 60, Platteville 40

River Falls 66, Eau Claire Memorial 49

Roncalli 62, Sheboygan Falls 55

Saint Croix Central 71, Baldwin-Woodville 58

Seymour 60, West De Pere 47

Slinger 44, Hartford Union 42

Somerset 57, Amery 55

South Milwaukee 68, Shorewood 44

Spring Valley 64, Mondovi 44

St. Mary Catholic 93, Mishicot 57

Stevens Point 72, D.C. Everest 71

Stoughton 79, Newman Catholic 72

Sturgeon Bay 80, Gibraltar 49

Two Rivers 51, New Holstein 48

Union Grove 53, Badger 44

Unity 41, Siren 32

University School of Milwaukee 69, Heritage Christian 58

Valders 53, Chilton 48

Valley Christian 58, Dodgeland 56

Waterford 62, Delavan-Darien 54

Wausaukee 53, Lena 50

West Allis Central 76, Pius XI Catholic 70

West Bend East 64, Port Washington 44

Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 46

Weyauwega-Fremont 51, Wild Rose 35

Whitefish Bay 74, Nicolet 47

Whitnall 79, Milwaukee Lutheran 70

Williams Bay 65, Williams Bay Faith Christian 54

Wilmot Union 75, Elkhorn Area 64

Winneconne 53, Plymouth 42

Xavier 88, Shawano 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 71, Mauston 34

Appleton East 69, Fond du Lac 27

Appleton West 63, Appleton North 62

Arrowhead 60, Muskego 23

Badger 60, Union Grove 58, OT

Bay Port 69, Sheboygan South 60

Beaver Dam 59, Wausau West 51

Bloomer 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 38

Brookfield East 43, Hamilton 37

Cadott 44, Altoona 39

Cashton 78, Brookwood 31

Colby 70, Owen-Withee 34

Cumberland 49, Solon Springs 37

De Pere 47, Sheboygan North 35

Durand 78, Glenwood City 39

Eau Claire Memorial 35, River Falls 29

Eau Claire North 57, Holmen 37

Elkhorn Area 47, Wilmot Union 45

Freedom 78, Lakeland 52

Germantown 60, Menomonee Falls 36

Grafton 70, Cedarburg 57

Green Bay Preble 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 39

Greenfield 69, Brown Deer 38

Hudson 45, Chippewa Falls 23

Independence 59, New Auburn 26

Kaukauna 60, Hortonville 50

Kenosha Bradford 59, Kenosha Indian Trail 46

Kettle Moraine 69, Catholic Memorial 56

Kickapoo 45, La Farge 43

Kimberly 67, Oshkosh North 18

Laconia 76, North Fond du Lac 42

Loyal 55, Columbus Catholic 33

Luck 56, Frederic 48

Luther 62, West Salem 55

Martin Luther 79, Shoreland Lutheran 28

Medford Area 69, Antigo 39

Melrose-Mindoro 60, Cochrane-Fountain City 57

Menasha 77, Green Bay East 9

Mosinee 59, Middleton 27

Neenah 81, Oshkosh West 51

New Berlin Eisenhower 66, Cudahy 30

New Berlin West 66, Greendale 52

New Richmond 38, Osceola 24

Notre Dame 81, Green Bay Southwest 30

Oconomowoc 61, Waukesha North 52

Omro 59, Lomira 19

Peshtigo 52, Algoma 24

Pewaukee 65, Wisconsin Lutheran 32

Pittsville 45, Tri-County 28

Poynette 69, Portage 47

Prairie Farm 76, Shell Lake 19

Pulaski 47, Ashwaubenon 37

Reedsburg Area 89, Dodgeville 40

Rhinelander 66, Northland Pines 33

Royall 75, Weston 34

Sheboygan Area Luth. 40, Cedar Grove-Belgium 39

Slinger 68, Hartford Union 50

South Milwaukee 65, Shorewood 30

South Shore 50, Hurley 39

Southern Door 67, Sturgeon Bay 34

Tomah 70, La Crosse Logan 69

Waterford 75, Delavan-Darien 41

Waupun 78, Ripon 36

Wautoma 54, Wild Rose 53

West Allis Nathan Hale 42, Wauwatosa East 41

West Bend West 51, Homestead 42

Westby 62, Arcadia 52

Westfield Area 57, Nekoosa 32

Westosha Central 45, Burlington 38

Whitefish Bay 46, Nicolet 38

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 71, Merrill 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

