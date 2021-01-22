Frigid Friday starts off a wintry weekend

Temperatures have tumbled overnight into the single digits. Winds continue to be strong early this morning, creating winds chills well below zero. Bundle up with several layers and limit outdoor time early this morning.

Clear skies already dominate much of the Upper Midwest as a high-pressure system fills in. Under clear skies and calming northerly winds, temperatures will only be able to touch the teens.

Overnight with the continued control of the high-pressure system, temperatures dive again. This time there will be a greater likelihood of widespread below zero temperatures. This would be our only SECOND time reaching a morning below zero for La Crosse. On average, La Crosse experiences 24 days below zero.

Early sunshine will be disrupted by cloud cover by early Saturday afternoon. High will be able to climb into the mid-20s with a warm push ahead of a snow chance.

Snow showers are timing out to enter the Coulee Region in the evening hours. Snow showers will be the heaviest overnight then taper off Sunday morning. When this system is over, a general 2 to 5 inches of snowfall is likely. Localized areas will near 6 inches of snow. Slick travel will be likely late Saturday and Sunday morning.

Sunday will stay quiet and seasonal behind the fresh snowfall. Early next week a few more chances for snowfall return to the forecast. More details to come on that pattern through the weekend.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett