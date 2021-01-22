Gear up for Sparta Quest Winter Fest next weekend

(WXOW) - Sparta Quest Winter Fest takes place January 29-30 at Memorial Park and Whitetail Ridge.

Mike Beiermeister spoke with Heidi Prestwood, executive director of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, about the revitalization of the event.

Here's a rundown of the schedule...

Friday, January 29th

Opening Ceremony 4:00 p.m.

Snow Sculpting 4:00 p.m. thru Saturday 4:00 p.m.

Kids Bike Race 4:45 p.m.

Freestyle Frosty Snowman Building & Snow Graffiti 6:00 p.m.

Adult Snowshoe Race 6:00 p.m.

Hope Floats Lantern Lighting 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, January 30th

Junior Jack Breakfast 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. $5

Vintage Snowmobile Show 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Fat Tire Bike Race 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Poker Run 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Drawing at 3:30 p.m.

Kickball Tournament and Archery Shoot 10:00 a.m.

Snow Sculpture Judging 5:00 p.m.

Closing Ceremonies 6:00 p.m.

Activities are also happening at Whitetail Ridge Fort McCoy on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There will a snowshoe hike on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. Snow tube races and snow ski races will take place on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Find out more information at https://www.bikesparta.us/experience/sparta-quest-winter-fest/?occurrence=2021-01-29