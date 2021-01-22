Gear up for Sparta Quest Winter Fest next weekend

Gear up for Sparta Quest Winter Fest next weekendUpdated
(WXOW) - Sparta Quest Winter Fest takes place January 29-30 at Memorial Park and Whitetail Ridge.
Mike Beiermeister spoke with Heidi Prestwood, executive director of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, about the revitalization of the event.
Here's a rundown of the schedule...
Friday, January 29th
- Opening Ceremony 4:00 p.m.
- Snow Sculpting 4:00 p.m. thru Saturday 4:00 p.m.
- Kids Bike Race 4:45 p.m.
- Freestyle Frosty Snowman Building & Snow Graffiti 6:00 p.m.
- Adult Snowshoe Race 6:00 p.m.
- Hope Floats Lantern Lighting 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, January 30th
- Junior Jack Breakfast 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. $5
- Vintage Snowmobile Show 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Fat Tire Bike Race 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Poker Run 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Drawing at 3:30 p.m.
- Kickball Tournament and Archery Shoot 10:00 a.m.
- Snow Sculpture Judging 5:00 p.m.
- Closing Ceremonies 6:00 p.m.
Activities are also happening at Whitetail Ridge Fort McCoy on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There will a snowshoe hike on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. Snow tube races and snow ski races will take place on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Find out more information at https://www.bikesparta.us/experience/sparta-quest-winter-fest/?occurrence=2021-01-29