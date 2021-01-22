Group urges climate adaptation funding in pandemic recovery

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An organization that promotes efforts to adapt the environment to cope with the effects of climate change is calling on governments and financers around the globe to include funding for adaptation projects in their COVID-19 recovery spending. The appeal was published Friday in a report issued by the Netherlands-based Global Center on Adaptation ahead of an online summit starting Monday that will launch an agenda for boosting the planet’s resilience. The center says that as governments invest in pandemic recovery, “the world has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a more resilient, climate-smart future by integrating climate adaptation into their response and recovery plans.”