Here’s how Mayo Clinic Health System is making the COVID vaccine available to patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System provides details on how they are helping get patients vaccinated for COVID-19.

MCHS issued a statement Friday afternoon outlining what their procedures are in the coming days when it comes to vaccinations.

Here is that information.

LA CROSSE, Wis. ― Mayo Clinic Health System is experiencing a high volume of phone calls related to COVID-19 vaccine. We ask for everyone’s patience and trust Mayo Clinic Health System will contact patients when they are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine.

As vaccine is made more available to the general public, Mayo Clinic Health System is encouraging those interested in getting the vaccine to do the following:

· Make sure to sign up for Mayo Clinic Health System’s Patient Online Services portal. Patients with a Patient Online Services account will receive a Patient Online Services notification when they are eligible to schedule their vaccination appointment.

· Patients without a Patient Online Services portal account will receive a letter inviting them to schedule their appointment.

· People who are not Mayo Clinic Health System patients can:

o Head to the La Crosse County Health Department and complete the new Screening and Interest Form. The Health Department is collecting and coordinating vaccination requests. With many people interested in receiving a vaccine, it may take several days before a vaccinator is able to reach out to schedule the appointment.

o Also find instructions on how to obtain a Mayo Clinic medical record number on the COVID-19 vaccine information page or find out more information at the Mayo Clinic Health System vaccination page.

Most importantly, we want the community to know that we are receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses over time. The speed of vaccinating community members for COVID-19 is dependent on supply of vaccine provided by the state and federal government. The number of vaccination appointments will be based on the availability of doses.

Updated information will be posted our Mayo Clinic Health System portal, our Mayo Clinic Health System website and social media channels like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels, or your local and statewide county health departments.