JA Happ, Twins finalize $8 million, 1-year contract

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and pitcher J.A. Happ have finalized an $8 million, one-year contract. The 38-year-old Happ spent the past 2 1/3 seasons with the New York Yankees. Acquired from Toronto at the 2018 trade deadline, the left-hander went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch to finish 17-6. The Yankees then rewarded him with a $34 million, two-year contract. Happ was the second offseason addition by the Twins, who also added relief pitcher Hansel Robles to the team that has won the AL Central division in each of the last two years.