JFK school, named for slaveholder, now honors Black activist

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — An elementary school once attended by John F. Kennedy is being renamed to honor a Black activist and suffragist after research revealed that the school’s previous namesake was a slave owner. The public school district in Brookline announced Friday that it will hold an online ceremony next week formally renaming the school as the Florida Ruffin Ridley School. The town agreed on the name in 2019 after deciding to abandon its previous one, the Edward Devotion School. Ridley was a prominent Black activist and writer who supported women’s suffrage and the anti-lynching movement.