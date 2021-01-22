Minnesota reports 21 more deaths from COVID-19, 1,525 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC/WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Friday that 21 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

One of the deaths was in Fillmore County. A resident between 65-69 passed away from the virus according to MDH.

Eleven of the 21 people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 6,032 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, health officials said. MDH said 3,836 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Friday's update that another 1,525 COVID-19 cases in the state. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Eleven of the cases were in Winona County. Seven were reported in Houston County. Fillmore County saw four new cases, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 452,268 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 35,364 health care workers, the Department said. MDH said 18,627 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials also reported 42,000 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 6,289,662. MDH said about 3,181,066 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said 434,515 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 214,050 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 49,604 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

MDH also said a total of 23,767 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,945 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.