2 films offer 2 tales ahead of Wuhan lockdown anniversary

WUHAN, China (AP) — Two new films about Wuhan have been released on the eve of the anniversary of the 76-day lockdown in the central Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected. How they were released and who their audiences are stand in stark contrast. The first, a state-backed film praising Wuhan’s sacrifices, is being screened throughout China, targeting audiences that firmly back the Communist Party’s response to the outbreak. The second, a somber documentary about the pandemic from artist and political activist Ai Weiwei, has been forced to seek viewers online, a testimony to the party’s influence over the global film industry. China has sought to control the narrative and deflect blame about the pandemic’s origins, silencing any criticism of early missteps.