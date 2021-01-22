Packers invite four health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers today announced they have invited four health care workers from longtime sponsor Bellin Health to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay.

According to the Packers, the workers were invited to recognize their unwavering commitment to their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Select health care workers from around the country, including health care workers invited by all 32 NFL clubs, will take part in various Super Bowl LV festivities at Raymond James Stadium.

“We’re honored to extend these invitations to these incredibly dedicated healthcare professionals,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We are so grateful for everything they and their colleagues have done to take care of our community during this challenging time.”

All healthcare workers attending Super Bowl LV will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination prior to traveling to Tampa Bay.

The Bellin Health guests include: