Poverty and hopelessness beget violence in Tunisia’s suburbs

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Protests have swept towns and cities throughout Tunisia for a week, often turning to violence as demonstrators denounce what they say are broken promises from the government, which hasn’t been able to turn around an economy on the verge of bankruptcy. In the Tunis suburb of Hay Ettadhamen — among the capital’s poorest districts that saw some of this week’s most regular and violent demonstrations — young people see little future and dream of making the dangerous journey to Europe. Observers denounce police violence, while academics say the violence of Tunisia’s recent past may have played a part in today’s situation.