State investigates Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

LOS ANGLES (AP) — The California Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation to determine whether the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional policing. Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Friday that the investigation of the nation’s largest sheriff’s department was prompted by allegations of excessive force, retaliation and other misconduct. The attorney general stressed that it is not a criminal investigation. Becerra is President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.