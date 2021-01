Tomah, Wis. (WXOW) - Four teams competed in Tomah on Friday night. The teams included: Tomah, Aquinas, La Crosse Wrestling, and Neillsville.

Tomah recorded the most team points with 151.0, Aquinas trailed with 140.5, La Crosse tallied a total of 129.0, and Neillsville rounds it out with an even 100.0.

Aquinas' Jack Christenson recorded three pins on the night.