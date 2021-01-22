Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Twitter says it’s permanently banned an account that some in Iran believe is linked to the office of the country’s supreme leader, after a posting that seemed to threaten former President Donald Trump. Friday’s suspension over what Twitter called the account’s violations of its “manipulation and spam policy” came after a photo posted the previous night showing Trump playing golf under the shadow of a giant drone, with the caption mentioning “revenge.” Since Facebook and Twitter cut off Trump from their platforms for inciting the U.S. Capitol assault, activists have urged the companies to apply their policies equally to others, including political figures.