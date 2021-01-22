Ugandan troops in Somalia say 189 extremists killed in raid

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s military says it has killed 189 suspected Islamic extremists with al-Shabab in Somalia in a “surprise, swift” attack that targeted a meeting of members of the armed group. The army says its contingent of African Union troops in Somalia raided al-Shabab “hideouts in the thickets of Sigaale village” about 100 kilometers southwest of the Somali capital, Mogadishu. It is not immediately possible to verify the reported death toll. Al-Shabab, which opposes the presence of foreign troops in Somalia, continues to hold sway over parts of the country’s central and southern regions.