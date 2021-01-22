Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Wabasha County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY
TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&