Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
La Crosse County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY
TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
