Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

La Crosse County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY
TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

