Wisconsin Update: 36 more dead from COVID-19; 91 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Thirty-six Wisconsin residents were added Friday to the total of those who have died because of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the state's Department of Health Services.

DHS also reported 91 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Thursday afternoon, 808 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 26 from the day prior.

Of those, 173 are in the ICU, down 20 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 2,070 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 6,312 negative results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 500,685, or 94.5 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 29 people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. That's the same as the day before. Two people are currently in intensive care.

24 new cases were reported on Thursday in La Crosse County. The state also adjusted its statistics and removed one case from the totals. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 2

2 10-19: 3

3 20-29: 7

7 30-39: 4

4 40-49: 4

4 50-59: 3

3 60-69: 1

1 70-79: 0

0 80-89: 0

0 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 1,224 (+9) 7 9.29 Crawford 1,626 (+4) 14 1.71 Grant 4,402 (+17) 78 12.57 Jackson 2,521 (+7) 20 4.86 La Crosse 11,217 (+24) 69 36.71 Monroe 3,950 (+38) 30 21.86 Trempealeau 3,238 (+14) 34 (+1) 11.57 Vernon 1,690 (+9) 38 5.57

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

