Yellen nomination as Treasury secretary clears committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Finance Committee has approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Janet Yellen to be the nation’s 78th Treasury secretary. Supporters said they hoped to get the full Senate to approve her nomination later Friday, making her the first woman to hold the job. The Finance Committee approved Yellen’s nomination on a 26-0 vote. The administration is urging a quick confirmation vote, saying it’s critical to get the top member of Biden’s economic team in place as the president seeks to win approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon is the incoming chairman of the Finance Committee and says hopes to get Yellen’s nomination through the full Senate on Friday.