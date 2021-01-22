Young scores 43, Capela nets triple-double in Hawks’ win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trae Young scored a season-high 43 points and Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks as the Atlanta Hawks topped the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-98. Young scored 25 points in the first half as the Hawks took a 19-point lead at halftime. Capela became the third player in Hawks history with 10 blocks in a game, joining Dikembe Mutombo and Josh Smith. Minnesota has lost four straight games and has dropped 11 of its last 12 after starting the season 2-0.