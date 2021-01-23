1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One winning ticket has been sold in the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The top prize drawn on Friday is the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The winning numbers are: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and a Mega Ball of 24. The winning ticket was sold in Michigan. The Mega Millions jackpot had been growing since Sept. 15, when a winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin. Friday night’s drawing comes two days after a ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers drawn and won a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot.