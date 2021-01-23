At 78 and the oldest president, Biden sees a world changed

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Joe Biden took the oath of office as the 46th president, he became not only the oldest newly inaugurated U.S. chief executive in history but also the oldest sitting president ever. Biden was born Nov. 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He was 78 years, two months and one day old when he was sworn in on Wednesday. That’s 78 days older than President Ronald Reagan was when he left office in 1989. The country Biden now leads has changed in so many ways over his lifetime, and his presidency is certain to reflect that.