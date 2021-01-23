Collier leads Texas over No. 24 Iowa State women 70-59

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Charli Collier had 22 points and 19 rebounds, and Texas pulled away in the third quarter and beat No. 24 Iowa State 70-59, snapping the Cyclones’ four-game winning streak. Texas (11-3, 5-2 Big 12) has won three of four to end a two-game road losing streak that helped knock the Longhorns out of the Top 25, and swept the season series against Iowa State (10-5, 6-2). Collier collected her nation-leading 10th double-double of the season. The Longhorns pulled away with a 14-0 run and led 52-37 with 2:57 remaining in the third quarter. Ashley Joens scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half to lead Iowa State.