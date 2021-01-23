Green Bay looks to sweep Ft. Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne (6-6, 5-6) vs. Green Bay (4-11, 4-7)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne seeks revenge on Green Bay after dropping the first matchup in Green Bay. The teams last played on Jan. 22, when the Phoenix outshot Purdue Fort Wayne 49.2 percent to 43.1 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to the 18-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Jarred Godfrey is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Mastodons. Jalon Pipkins is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 12.2 points per game. The Phoenix have been led by Amari Davis, who is averaging 16 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Phoenix have allowed only 74.9 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 89 per game they gave up in non-conference play.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 43.6 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-8 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 4-3 when it scores at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45 percent or less. The Mastodons are 1-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Horizon teams. The Phoenix have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.

___

___

