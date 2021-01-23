Minnesota faces division foe San Jose

San Jose Sharks (2-3-0, eighth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-1-0, second in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Division foes Minnesota and San Jose take the ice.

Minnesota went 8-10-1 in division action and 19-11-5 at home a season ago. The Wild averaged 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists per game last season.

San Jose went 29-36-5 overall and 11-11-1 in division play a season ago. Goalies for the Sharks recorded two shutouts last season while compiling an .895 save percentage.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols).

Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.