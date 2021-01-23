Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 44, North Tama, Traer 36
Bishop Neumann, Neb. 56, Treynor 40
Dunkerton 38, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 33
Grand View Christian 83, Greene County 40
North Fayette Valley 51, Morning Star 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charles City vs. Osage, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Neumann, Neb. 63, Harlan 46
Northwood-Kensett 41, Lake Mills 33
South O’Brien, Paullina 7, Boyden-Hull 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 51, Bedford 43
Waukon 44, Riceville 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/