Saturday’s Scores

4:09 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 44, North Tama, Traer 36

Bishop Neumann, Neb. 56, Treynor 40

Dunkerton 38, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 33

Grand View Christian 83, Greene County 40

North Fayette Valley 51, Morning Star 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charles City vs. Osage, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Neumann, Neb. 63, Harlan 46

Northwood-Kensett 41, Lake Mills 33

South O’Brien, Paullina 7, Boyden-Hull 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 51, Bedford 43

Waukon 44, Riceville 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

