Saturday’s Scores

10:32 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 4, Winona 0

Andover 8, Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 2

Blaine 4, Anoka 3

Centennial 4, Champlin Park 3, OT

Chaska 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Farmington 5, Eagan 3

Forest Lake 7, Irondale 3

Gentry 13, St. Paul Academy 0

Grand Rapids 2, Hill-Murray 1

Greenway 1, Duluth Marshall 1, OT

Mahtomedi 4, Hudson, Wis. 2

Mankato East 5, Owatonna 2

Maple Grove 12, Dodge County 1

Monticello 4, Chisago Lakes 3

Morris/Benson Area Co-op 3, May-Port CG, N.D. 1

Northfield 6, Rochester John Marshall 0

Prior Lake 6, Burnsville 3

Red Wing 6, Austin 2

Reedsburg Area, Wis. 8, La Crescent 0

Rochester Lourdes 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 4

Rochester Mayo 2, Rochester Century 1

Rogers 12, Coon Rapids 0

Roseau 5, St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 1

Rosemount 7, Apple Valley 0

Roseville 4, Woodbury 3

Shakopee 2, Eastview 1

Simley 7, South St. Paul 5

Southwest Christian/Richfield 5, Holy Angels 2

St. Louis Park 5, Bloomington Kennedy 4, OT

St. Michael-Albertville 5, Buffalo 2

St. Thomas Academy 4, Hastings 0

Tartan 8, Henry Sibley 1

Wayzata 7, Minnetonka 1

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 1, Roseau 1, OT

Blake 2, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2, OT

Burnsville 4, Prior Lake 1

Centennial 4, Osseo/Park Center 2

Chaska 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Chaska/Chanhassen 5, Holy Angels 2

Dassel-Cokato 3, Minnesota Prep 2

Dodge County 5, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1

Eagan 3, Farmington 1

Eastview 2, Shakopee 1

Edina 4, North Wright County 0

Forest Lake 2, Roseville 1

Hopkins/Park 4, Princeton 2

Lakeville South 4, Lakeville North 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2

Mahtomedi 3, Hastings 2

Minneapolis 12, Visitation 0

Minnetonka 4, Buffalo 0

Northfield 10, Mankato West 0

Owatonna 5, Mankato East 3

Rochester Lourdes 4, Luverne 2

Rosemount 4, Apple Valley 2

South St. Paul 2, Gentry 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

