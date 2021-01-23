Snow on the way today

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Measurable snowfall is coming to the area this weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins Saturday and runs into Sunday southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa, and western Wisconsin.

The advisory begins at noon for Iowa and Minnesota then kicks in at 3 p.m. for areas in Wisconsin.

The News 19 StormTracker Forecast Team said 3” to 6” of lighter fluffy snow will make roads hazardous, especially Saturday evening into the overnight hours on Sunday. Allow extra time to reach your destination and be cautious on area roads and sidewalks.

The heaviest of the snowfall will fall north of the La Crosse area.

MORE: NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ALERTS

It is recommended that you plan for extra time to reach your destination if you have to travel. Make sure you pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.

WXOW will keep you updated on this storm and how it will affect any travel plans during all of our newscasts.

You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device.

Check the latest travel conditions for Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa here

TRACK THE WEATHER: StormTracker Interactive Radar

Find school closings or delays listed here

Have a weather photo to share? Post it on the WXOW Weather Photography page on Facebook.