Snow pushes in

Next Winter System

Snow is spreading into the Upper Midwest as our next winter system moves in. We can expect this light to moderate snow to advance from west to east as the afternoon/evening progresses. Snow will likely be light and powdery, not wet and heavy like we've seen recently due to colder temperatures and broad scale lift. Once it begins to snow, we can expect it off and on through the evening and likely lasting (scattered) into early Sunday morning. We do have a little dry air to overcome on the back edge of the leading band, making me a little hesitant on higher snowfall totals. Generally I am expecting 1 to 3 inches for those south of I-90, and 2 to 4 inches for those along and north of I-90. Basically the farther south you go the less snow you should expect. Lows tonight will drop to near 20 and winds should remain light 5-10 mph.

Near-Average

After this system moves out early Sunday morning we are expecting upper 20s for Sunday afternoon. Winds will remain SSE 5-10 and we should see a mostly cloudy sky with a little PM clearing. A front passes through for Sunday night and lows drop to the low teens. We have a couple chances for a few flurries late Monday and then again on Wednesday, but temperatures this week likely stay in the upper 20s for afternoon highs. I am seeing signs of mid 30s to near 40 as we head into next weekend. Don't expect to see a ton of sunshine with this forecast however.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears