Snow will arrive later today.

Colder weather in place for winter storm…

High pressure settled into the area yesterday and last night, but it won't stay around. Highs for Friday were in the teens and the lows this morning were near or below zero. It’s all in advance of a wintry system that will affect us later.

Storm system approaching…

A low pressure system is moving into the region this afternoon into early Sunday. 3 to 6 inches of snow will spread across the region, with the heaviest falling this evening and tonight. Roads will be slippery and snow covered. Stay tuned for the latest details as the storm unfolds.

Winter Weather Alerts…

A Winter Weather Advisory will be posted from 3 PM today until 9 AM Sunday for the entire News 19 viewing area. 3” to 6” of lighter fluffy snow will make roads hazardous, especially this evening and tonight. Allow extra time to reach your destination and be cautious on area roads and sidewalks. Heaviest of the snowfall will fall north of the La Crosse area.

Seasonal temperatures to follow storm…

Highs will be in the 20s for the next 6 days, but some warming will follow toward the end of the month and into early February.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden