Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fillmore County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

6 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 4 to 6 inches,

locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&